Sidharth Shukla's Last Screen Appearance was on Dance Deewane 3 with Shenaaz Gill

Sidharth Shukla, best known for his Bigg Boss 13 win and meteoric rise to success as a reality star, passed away on Thursday. He had last appeared on screen on a few reality shows, including Dance Deewane 3 and the Sunday Ka Vaar episode on Bigg Boss OTT with Shehnaaz Gill. The pair’s chemistry has been the talk about the town ever since they appeared together on the show. Fans always wait for a chance to watch them together on screen. After the launch of their film Silsila SidNaaz Ka, the romantic pair appeared on Bigg Boss OTT, entering the house and interacting with host Karan Johar.

In the ‘Love Special’ episode of Dance Deewane 3, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill were seen casting their magic once again on TV screens. Shehnaaz had performed a romantic dance with one of the contestants of the show. The two were dancing on the song Pehli Nazar Mein from the movie Race. While dancing with the entertainment queen, Piyush Gurbhele teased Sidharth, which seemed to make him jealous.

There is no debate that the two, whenever together, always set the internet frenzy. There have been rumors that they have been dating, but both actors have always denied it. Though, their friends and co-stars never refrain from teasing them. Their entry during the Sunday episode in Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by Karan Johar, grabbed headlines and social media attention.

Sidharth Shukla, on entering the house, had said, “Well, Bigg Boss holds a very special place in my heart, it’s given me back my identity and the audiences got to know the real Sidharth through this show. My Bigg Boss journey wouldn’t have been the way it was without Shehnaaz and the everyone who has supported me wholeheartedly. Today once again, I’m entering the Bigg Boss OTT house with my best friend, Shehnaaz. I am eagerly waiting to experience the house once again and interact with the housemates and of course meet Karan Johar during Sunday Ka Vaar."

