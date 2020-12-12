News18 Logo

News18» News»Movies»Sidharth Shukla's Message for Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma: Officially 40, Still Not Buddha
2-MIN READ

Sidharth Shukla's message for Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma on his 40th birthday is cracking up Twitter. See Rahul Vaidya and Shehnaaz Gill's reaction here.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is marking his birthday on December 12 in a rather unusual way. The birthday boy took to social media to take a jibe on some of his friends who commented on his age in the reality show last year. Sidharth said that even though he is officially turning 40, he still not old.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “To @TheRashamiDesai #ParasChabbra@MahiraSharma_ #VishalAdityaSingh ..... and who so ever it may concern ....I am now officially 40 saal ka ... but still not a Buddha ..(joke plz take it like one)”

His Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant and frequent co-star, Rashami Desai was quick to respond. She decided to have a fun banter as she replied to Sidharth’s tweet.

She wrote, “Awwwww.... I knew it... you’re gonna miss me so harddd on that note wish you happy birthday. Stay blessed @sidharth_shukla”.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 14 ex-contestant, singer Rahul Vaidya also shared a hilarious tweet for Sidharth on his birthday. He wrote, “Bhai toh us hishab se to @sidharth_shukla ki shadi 12 saal mein honi chahiye thi aur uski Mahira jitni badi beti hoti * * Yaad hai #BB13 ?..... hahahaha just joking. *** *

Shehnaaz Gill and Akansha Puri too responded to Rahul's tweet.

Sidharth’s close friend, actress and singer Shehnaaz Gill shared a special post to wish the actor on the occasion. She wrote, “Happy birthday to u @realsidharthshukla."

Read: Shehnaaz Gill had a Surprise Midnight Birthday Wish for Sidharth Shukla, Watch Video

Fans of Sidharth have sent him lots of goodies and have been trending him since last night on Twitter to show their love for their beloved celebrity.

On the work front, Sidharth is busy shooting for his first web series Broken But Beautiful. The third season of the popular show also stars Sonia Rathee.


