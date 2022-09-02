Sidharth Shukla's Mother Rita Visits Brahma Kumaris Before Actor's First Death Anniversary; See Pic

Today marks the first death anniversary of popular television actor Sidharth Shukla, who passed away on September 2 last year at the age of 40. In remembrance of the actor, his family got together for a prayer meet with the Brahma Kumaris – of whom Sidharth was an ardent follower. Sidharth’s mother Rita Shukla, his sisters, and a few extended family members were seen distributing bhog and prasad at the prayer meet, a day before the actor's death anniversary. Several posts having pictures of the actor's family with Brahma Kumaris are also being circulated on social media. Sidharth was regularly seen interacting with the Brahma Kumaris, who call themselves a ‘worldwide spiritual movement dedicated to personal transformation and world renewal,' according to their official website.

Take a look at the pictures of Rita Shukla and her family with Brahma Kumaris here:

Previously, on the occasion of Janmashtami, Rita had attended yet another Brahma Kumari event with several members of the organization. Sidharth’s family seems to honor his memory by respecting his association with the Brahma Kumaris. Following his demise, Shehnaaz Gill also joined the organization.

In Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth often expressed that he was extremely close to his mother. Rita also visited her son on multiple occasions on the show, the Bombay Times reported. A reality television favorite, Sidharth appeared in shows such as India's Got Talent, Khatron Ke Khiladi 7, Bigg Boss 13, and Bigg Boss season 14. The late actor’s claim to fame was winning the 13th season of Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi 7. His social media following shot up to almost 4.3 million followers. He used to trend frequently because of his rumored romance with actress-singer and Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant Shehnaaz Gill.

While the pair never admitted to being in a romantic relationship, they shared a close bond on the show. Sidharth and Shehnaaz went on to be in the finale together. While Sidharth eventually won the show, Shenaaz was one of the runner-ups. The pair’s natural camaraderie won the hearts of several fans who named them SidNaaz (Sidharth+Shehnaaz).

