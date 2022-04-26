Sidharth Shukla's Mother Spends Time With Children, Emotional Fans Call Her 'Epitome of Strength'

Late actor, Sidharth Shukla’s mother is an ardent follower of Brahmakumaris. Ever since her son passed away in September last year, she is often spotted attending Brahmakumaris events. Recently, Sidharth’s mother who is popularly addressed as Rita Maa by fans attended an event where she spent time with children. In the pictures that are now going viral on social media, Rita Maa can be seen interacting with children in what looks like a summer camp.

The pictures have left Sidharth Shukla’s fans emotional. Rita Maa is now trending on Twitter with fans talking about how the late actor’s mother is an epitome of strength and courage. Netizens are discussing how Rita Maa has been keeping herself busy after the demise of her son.

“She is an epitome of power strength and courage..that is why she is the mother of our Sher #SidharthShukla Regards and respect to you #RitaMaa,” one of the social media users wrote. Another person tweeted, “This picture evokes so many emotions, Rita maa finding her peace among little kids & almighty. She must have got a glimpse for her little angel in these little champs!”

Rita Maa Leaves Sidharth Shukla’s Fans Emotional:

This picture envokes so many emotions, Rita maa finding her peace among little kids & almighty. She must have got glimpse for her little angel in these little champs! ♥️

| #SidharthShukla | #सिद्धार्थशुक्ला | pic.twitter.com/lPi9aCg9Ey — Sidharth Official FC ♥️ (@TeamSidharthFC) April 25, 2022

Maa aap sirf Sidharth ki maa nahin hai aap ham sab ki maa hai aapane us farishte ko janm diya jo ham sabke dilon ki dhadkan hain. aapke kadmon mein jannat hai maa aapko dekh liya to dil ko bahut Sukoon mila aap mein hamen Sidharth dikhai deta hai maa ❤️#SidharthShukla#RitaMaa pic.twitter.com/esXjICbJJg — Rani (@Rani02031983) April 26, 2022

“Only a mother can show the act of infinite optimism.”…none can imagine how much you would be missing ur jigar ka tukda, the purest angel, but still u helping these lill kids & inspiring millions! Maa tujhe pranaam…!#Respect #RitaMaa #SidharthShukla#SidharthShuklaLivesOn pic.twitter.com/VoTRdnEFNx — SidharthShukla Dubai FC™ (@DubaiSidhearts) April 26, 2022

We either make ourselves miserable or we make ourselves strong. The amount of work is the same..!! The pillar of strength for not just #SidharthShukla but every #SidHearts as well ….#RitaMaa ❤️ An epitome of Love, Compassion and Kindness Love and Respect ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LqdHyhuVSi — Ratna EF❤ (@StLouisgirl123) April 26, 2022

Earlier in February, Rita Maa marked her birthday by visiting Brahmakumaris. Even then, she interacted with children and was seen hiding her pain behind her smile.

For the unversed, Sidharth Shukla passed away in the wee hours of September 2 last year following a cardiac arrest. The actor’s funeral took place the next day and was attended by several of his celebrity friends including Shehnaaz Gill and Asim Riaz.

