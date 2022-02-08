Sidharth Shukla's Mother Visits Brahma Kumaris' Centre; Fans Trend 'Rita Maa' on Twitter

Twitterati made Sidharth Shukla's mother, Rita Shukla trend on the microblogging site on Monday, February 7. Sidharth’s mother who hardly makes any public appearance was spotted visiting the Brahma Kumaris' Lokhandwala centre in Andheri, Mumbai on Monday. Dressed in a white salwar suit, she was smiling behind her mask while interacting with the children present at the meditation centre. Sidharth’s mother was seen lighting candles, cutting a cake with the Brahmakumari sisters, and also reading hand-made cards made by the children at the centre. While she visited the centre on February 7, today, February 8 marks her birthday.

Fans expressed that even a glimpse of ‘Rita Maa’ gives them so much strength, warmth, and positive vibes. “Rita maa you are the strongest one, the way you are standing with us like a pillar..,” a user wrote on Twitter.

Rita maa you are the most strongest one the way you are standing with us like a pillar is ❤️Love you soo muchhhSidharth Kabhi apse hmse dur nhi ho sktaa❣️ he is with us forever ♥️♥️ #RitaMaa #SidharthShukla #ShehnaazGill #SidNaaz— SIDNAAZ GALLERY ♥️♥️ (@sidnaaz_gallery) February 7, 2022

Though Sidharth is no more, his fans keep him alive by remembering and making him trend on social media. His fans equally love his mother and close friend Shehnaaz Gill. As soon as pictures of Sidharth’s mother interacting with the children at Brahma Kumaris' Lokhandwala centre surfaced, 'Rita Maa' started to trend on Twitter too. The fans lauded her strong spirit and addressed her as “strongest sherni," “the strongest maa”, “super strong mom”, “iron lady," “pure soul" and several other monikers. One of the fans wrote, “happy to see the queen again, my heart is still bleeding.”

Super strong mom ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7DwgYP4gdI— Sidharth Shukla Unity (@sidharth_unity) February 7, 2022

A user even wrote, “Rita Maa is still trending.. Sidharth aap dekh rahe ho na ..We Love Rita maa as much as we love you (Sidharth you can see, we love Rita maa as much as we love you.).”

#RitaMaa Still trending..Sidharth aap dekh rahe ho na ..We Love Rita maa as much as we love you @sidharth_shukla ❤#SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/HKEr2gEmly— Nikita(SIDHEART) (@nikitaPatil07) February 7, 2022

She is so strong yet so vulnerable. I don't know how to react,” another tweet read.

You will always be an inspiration for me. Lots of love , strength and positivity Rita Maa❤️❤️#RitaMaa #Sidnaaz #SidharthShukIa #ShehnaazGiII— hinaisrani (@heenaisrani) February 7, 2022

Whenever I see #RitaMaa post that dreadful day, i had mixed feelings. She is so strong yet so vulnerable. I don't know how to react.I just wish more happiness and strength for her. If miracle happens in real life, pl give her son back to her #SidharthShukla #Sidhearts pic.twitter.com/nTxW5JCyiS— Sid ki Shree (@tanu_sidfan) February 7, 2022

Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 following a heart attack. His mother has displayed enough strength and courage as she took care of the family as well as Sidharth's close friend Shehnaaz.

