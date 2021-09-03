Sidharth Shukla's Old Tweet on MS Dhoni’s Retirement Goes Viral

Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 morning following a massive heart attack. His untimely demise has taken the entire nation by a shock. Several eminent personalities and fans of the actor have been mourning the tragic loss. Sidharth’s fandom saw a meteoric rise after his Bigg Boss 13 win. Since his departure, many of his fan pages are remembering the actor by circulating fond memories. Now, an old tweet shared by the late star has resurfaced online.

Over the last few months, the actor became rather active on social media. He would share posts related to personal, social and latest happenings. Sidharth was a cricket lover and more importantly, an admirer of former Indian skipper MS Dhoni. Last year, the Ranchi-born player hung his boots from international cricket. On the occasion of India's Independence Day, Dhoni announced his retirement on social media, much to the shock of his fans.

In addition to the members of the cricket fraternity, the news was acknowledged by millions around the world, from all walks of life. Sidharth also expressed his feelings as Dhoni put an end to a glorious career as an international cricketer.

Here is what Sidharth had posted on Twitter:

There will be a lot of players & captains bt there can never b another #Dhoni..D man who always lead frm d front ..many play fr records you played to win and made records….India will miss you terribly.Thank you #MSDhoni & #Raina for your immense contribution to Team India !— Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) August 15, 2020

Sidharth’s demise has left many in disbelief. A fit and active star at the age of 40, Sidharth never showed any signs of irregularity or exertion. Yesterday, important members of the Indian cricket world extended their condolences to his near and dear ones.

Another reminder of how fragile life is.Heartfelt condolences to #SiddharthShukla 's family and friends.Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/zTinZmyaJ5— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 2, 2021

Saddened to hear of the untimely passing away of the young and talented Siddharth Shukla. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and well wishers 🙏🏻 May his soul RIP #SiddharthShukla— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) September 2, 2021

Shocking .. Gone too soon..can’t believe #RIPsidharthshukla #Sidharthshukla condolencesto family and friends.. OM Shanti 🙏🙏 https://t.co/5pBwIDF2YV— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 2, 2021

The Bigg Boss 13 winner is survived by his mother and two sisters. His death was confirmed by a senior official at Cooper Hospital. His last work on screen was in Alt Balaji web series Broken… but Beautiful season 3.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here