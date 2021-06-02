Sidharth Shukla’s Preparation for Drunk Scene in Broken But Beautiful 3 Shocks Fans

Actor Sidharth Shukla has been in the news for his digital debut Broken But Beautiful 3 which is streaming on ALT Balaji and MX Player. The web series is turning out to be a success with more than 8 lakh viewership in just three days. Sidharth is winning accolades for his role of Agastya Rao, a temperamental writer-director and fans love his chemistry with Sonia Rathee.

Recently, he spoke about his role in Ekta Kapoor’s show, his most difficult scene and also expressed his excitement at all the love and appreciation coming his way.

In the interview with ETimes, the actor revealed that he had never played the role of a drunkard and found it to be the most difficult scene to shoot. In a famous scene from the show, Agastya roams around the streets in a drunken state after knowing that Rumi Desai (Sonia) has left him to marry Ishaan Rana (Ehan Bhat). Sidharth brought out Agastya’s pain quite effectively on screen.

In a fan meet, Sidharth also shared an interesting anecdote about the famous scene. He revealed that in order to get into the character he started acting from his vanity van itself. When he stepped out tottering like an alcoholic, he saw some people had come on the sets to see the shoot. However, seeing him swaying like a drunkard on the street, they were quite shocked and murmurs started among them of his unacceptable behaviour. But he did not pay heed to them and continued with his act till the scene was shot. Later, he told them the reason behind his behaviour.

The Bigg Boss 13 winner has always played the role of a cultured boy-next-door. In the web series, his image has been completely changed as he is seen getting drunk and kissing his co-star.

