Sidharth Shukla’s Witty Response Cracks Alia Bhatt During Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania Promotions; Watch Throwback Video

It has been eight years since Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania had released in theatres. The Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan starrer romantic comedy also featured late actor Sidharth Shukla in an important role and was a massive hit at the box office. The multi-talented star cast not only had fun on the sets but also had a gala time promoting their movie. On the occasion of the film’s 8th anniversary, a snippet of Alia Bhatt and Late Sidharth Shukla laughing during the promotions is going viral.

The throwback video is from a press conference, where the cast attempt to answer questions directed at them. A reporter can be heard asking a question in Hindi, “Kya difference hai TV mai karna aur Bollywood mai karna? (What’s the difference between doing it on TV and Bollywood).”

The late actor tackled the question with a blunt reply, “Kya karna? (To do what?).” The interaction left Alia Bhatt in splits who couldn’t control her laughter while everyone in the room chuckled along. Shukla went on to hilariously respond, “Acting toh dono mai same hai. TV mai limitation hoti hai karne ki, aur movies mai koi limitation nahi hoti. Usme certificates hote hai. Toh depend karta hai kya certificate mil raha hai toh aap uss hisaab se kar sakte hai. (Acting is the same on both mediums. There’s a certain limitation in TV, but in movies that’s not the case. There are certificates. So that depends on what certificate your movie is getting, you can do it according to that).”

Actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla suffered a massive heart attack in September last year passed away at the age of 40. He had previously appeared in a plethora of television shows like Balika Vadhu and Aahat. Sidharth was also good friends with his Big Boss co-contestant and actress Shehnaaz Gill.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.