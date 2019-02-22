English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Sidhu Banned From Entering Mumbai's Film City, Twitter Cracks Up Over Kangana Riding a Dummy Horse
In today's entertainment highlights, also read about the government denying Jamia Millia Islamia's request to confer an honorary doctorate on Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Rampal making his digital debut and part 2 of the NTR biopic releasing to positive reviews.
Navjot Singh Sidhu' comments on the Pulwama attack continues to cost him dearly. After being sacked from The Kapil Sharma Show, the cricketer-turned-politician has now reportedly been banned from entering Mumbai’s Film City, thanks to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees. On the other hand, an attempt by Jamia Millia Islamia University to confer an honorary doctorate on their alumnus Shah Rukh Khan has been shot down by the government.
Bollywood's angry young woman has finally given her fans something to laugh about. A funny video of Kangana Ranaut surfaced online, showing her riding a dummy horse while shooting a scene for Manikarnika. Another funny video that has been doing the rounds of the internet is of Ranveer Singh busting some crazy dance moves, which received an equally hilarious reaction from his wife Deepika Padukone.
Arjun Rampal is the latest actor to jump onto the web series bandwagon. He is playing a depressed, suicidal pilot in The Final Call, which started streaming on ZEE5 today. From shooting in the same cockpit as Tom Hanks in Sully to competing with web shows on an international scale, the actor spoke to us about his debut digital foray.
The second part of the two-part Telugu biopic on the life of legendary actor and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao (NTR), titled NTR Mahanayakudu, hit the theatres today. The second part, which focuses on NTR’s political journey, opened to positive reviews.
According to DNA, in a letter to the managing director of Mumbai's Film City, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees have announced their decision to ban Navjot Singh Sidhu from entering the location’s premises. Film City is a popular shoot location, which is also the site for Kapil Sharma’s comedy show.
Twitter has gone into a tizzy ever since a short clip of Kangana riding a dummy horse while shooting for Manikarnika has surfaced online. Kangana shouts and fights away British soldiers with her sword, but all while riding a dummy, mechanical horse.
Ranveer and Deepika make a cool couple; the actress continues to poke fun at her husband and he doesn't seem to mind at all. The actor has shared a funny dance video to build hype around an endorsement announcement, in his signature OTT style, attracting crazy comments from friends, fans as well as Deepika.
Jamia Millia Islamia University's wish to award an honorary doctorate to its star alumnus, Shah Rukh Khan, for his extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema and culture, has been denied by the government. The Human Resource Development Ministry told Jamia in a written reply that since Khan had already received a similar degree from the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), offering him a second honorary doctorate would “not be in order”.
