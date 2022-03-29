Sidhu Jonnalagadda’s D.J. Tillu All Set for Television Premiere on This Date, Channel

DJ Tillu, the crime comedy directed by Vimal Krishna, hit the theatres on February 12 to mixed reviews. While many didn’t appreciate the film, some applauded its humorous dialogues and Sidhu Jonnalagadda’s acting. The film is now all set for a TV premiere next Sunday on the Star Maa channel at 6:30 pm.

The film is currently streaming on the Telugu OTT platform Aha, which aggressively promoted the film after purchasing its post-theatrical digital streaming rights. The 124-minute film has a U/A certification.

According to reports, the film was made on a budget of Rs 8 crores and it amassed 27.5 crores at the box office.

Apart from acting, Sidhu has also contributed to the screenplay and dialogues of this film. Sidhu has also perfectly essayed the Telangana dialect in this film. The film narrates the story of a lazy man Bal Gangadhar Tilak, who calls himself Tillu. He spends a major part of his life chasing girls and wearing colourful clothing claiming to be a D.J.

His life goes on like this until he meets Radhika. Radhika’s character is a little complicated which evokes mistrust in the audience and Tillu as well. As the film proceeds, Radhika and Tillu get caught in a lot of messy situations.

Besides Sidhu, Neha Shetty, Chandramogli Madem, Sangar, Pragathi, Narra Srinivas are also a part of this film. DJ Tillu has been bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments. Neha Shetty has looked ravishingly gorgeous in every frame.

One of the main highlights of this film is its music. The song Tillu Anna DJ Pedithe is composed and sung by Ram Miriyala. Kasarla Shyam has penned the lyrics. You can’t help yourself grooving on this foot-tapping song. Sidhu has perfectly blended into the character of a carefree D.J.

Sidhu and Neha’s on-screen chemistry is perfectly showcased via this romantic song. Embellished with Sricharan Pakala’s music and Anirudh Ravichander’s vocals, this romantic song is a delight to the ears.

