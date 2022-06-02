Sidhu Moose Wala Death: Antim Ardaas, Bhog to Take Place on June 8 in Mansa

After the death of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, his family has announced to organise Bhog and Antim Ardaas “for the departed soul” of the music legend on Wednesday, June 8, in Mansa. Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29 at the Jawaharke village of the Mansa district when he was on his way to visit his unwell aunt. He was murdered just a day after the Punjab government, headed by Bhagwant Mann, withdrew his security cover.

The singer's family informed his friends and fans about the Bhog and Antim Ardaas via his official Instagram handle on Wednesday. They shared a text against a black background that read: “With a heavy heart and profound grief we would like to inform you that the Bhog and Antim Ardaas for the departed soul Amar Sukhdeep Singh Siddhu will be held on June 08, 2022, at Baahrli Anaaj Mandi, Sirsa Road, Mansa.”

Sidhu Moose Wala's last rites were held on May 31. He was dressed as a groom by his parents and was cremated in Mansa in the presence of thousands of mourners who were trying to get a glimpse of the singer.

“Our brother Sidhu Moosewala’s funeral visitation will be held on May 31 at 8:30 am in the morning. The cremation will take place at 12 pm in the village Moosa,” read a post shared by the singer's family via his official Instagram account.

After the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann tweeted: “I am shocked and deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Sidhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared.”

I am Shocked and Deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm. — Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 29, 2022

“My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal to everyone to stay calm,” he added.

