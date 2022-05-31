Sidhu Moose Wala to Tupac Shakur: Five Famous Rappers Who Were Shot Dead

Ever since hip hop started spreading in the 70s, it has become a medium to reflect reality and gun violence is a significant part of that reality. Not only then, many songs still contain lyrics that talk about guns and bloodshed. Although not all hip hop, most parts of it encompassed what came to be known as “Gangster Rap.”

Gangster rap is what resulted in the association of rap with the gang culture as it became a platform for gangs to diss each other, make open threats, and boast about their arsenal. The gang culture, apart from churning out some of the greatest hits in the entire hip hop discography, also resulted in many rappers being shot, fatally or dead, including some internationally acclaimed.

Here is a list of five rappers who were murdered:

Sidhu Moose Wala

The 28-year-old Punjabi rapper was shot dead on May 29, 2022, in the Mansa district of Punjab. The singer was in his car when assailants fired multiple shots at him. He succumbed to his wounds on the way to the hospital.

Tupac Shakur

On September 7, 1996, 25-year-old rapper, Tupac Shakur, was shot dead in Las Vegas Nevada. Touted as one of the legendary rappers the industry has ever seen, Tupac was shot four times while his car was at the red light. He succumbed to his injuries six days later.

The Notorious B.I.G

The Notorious B.I.G, also known as, Biggie Smalls, was once a friend who then became a foe for Tupac. Biggie was 24 years old when on March 9, 1997, he was shot dead after four bullets hit him. He, too, was at a red light in Los Angeles California, when an unidentified man fired at his SUV.

XXXTentacion

Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, professionally known as, XXXTentacion, was murdered near a motorcycle dealership in Deerfield Beach, Florida on June 18, 2018. The 20-year-old artist was blocked at the parking lot and was fired at. The shooters fled the scene after taking a small Louis Vuitton bag with $50,000 cash.

Young Dolph

Young Dolph was shot dead in his hometown, Memphis, while he was at a bakery shop. The 36-year-old rapper was gunned down on November 17, 2021. In the autopsy, it was revealed that the rapper was shot roughly 22 times.

