Sidhu Moose Wala's 2020 Tribute To His Mother Goes Viral

Popular Punjabi singer-rapper Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29. Over 30 shots were fired at his car in broad daylight, according to media reports. On social media, horrifying footage and photographs of his car’s damaged windshield with gunshot holes, the backseat splattered in blood, and Sidhu Moose Wala lying motionless have appeared.

Sidhu had a fan base running in millions. He did, however, court controversies as well. He was quite devoted to his parents and even composed songs titled “Dear Mama” and “Bapu” for them.

Following his murder, the video of his 2020 song Dear Mama quickly went viral on social media. On his mother’s birthday, two years ago, Sidhu paid a heartfelt tribute by writing and dedicating the song to her.

The song is a heartbreaking ballad in which Sidhu Moose Wala’s real mother has made an appearance. The music video also has some adorable pictures and moments of the mother-son duo. To add his unique touch, the vocalist also included his childhood images in the song.

Dear Mama has almost 30 million views since its launch on May 15, 2020. Netizens were overwhelmed with emotion as they paid their respects to Sidhu on social media.

Go listen Dear Mama & Baapu with captions you'll realize what sidhu moosewala was all about insane lyricist. I can make a bet with you'll definitely cry in both of the songs you just can't control your tears while listening to these 2 songs. #legend #sidhumoosewala — Aayush Lala (@lala_aayush) May 30, 2022

Meanwhile, the singer was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa region, a day after his security cover was partially removed by the state administration led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Locals took Sidhu to the Mansa Civil Hospital, but the 28-year-old musician was declared dead. Meanwhile, his two friends, who were in the vehicle with him, have been brought to a hospital for treatment.

Notably, the Punjabi singer-rapper contested unsuccessfully for the Mansa district seat in the 2022 Punjab elections on a Congress ticket.

