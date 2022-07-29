Sidhu Moose Wala's Father Balkaur Singh Gets His Portrait Inked on Arm, Watch

Punjabi Singer Sidhu Moose Wala's demise left the whole country in shock. The young singer was murdered when he was at the peak of his career. At the age of 28 years, he gained a massive national and international fan following and his sudden demise created a big void not only in the music industry but in the lives of his family members too. Recently, the late singer’s father Balkaur Singh paid an emotional tribute to his son.

Moose Wala’s father got his son’s portrait inked on his arm. A short video was shared by the paparazzi account, where Balkaur Singh was seen lying on a couch while getting his tattoo done. Along with the portrait of Sidhu Moosewala, his father also inscribed 'Sarwan Putt' on his arm in Punjabi, which means obedient and caring son. According to various media sources, the late singer's mother Charan Kaur also got it inked.

The video was originally shared by the official Instagram page of Moose Wala which is still active to keep his fans updated regarding his case.

Sidhu Moosewala was posthumously honoured with Dada Saheb Phalke Iconic Award. The late singer enjoyed a massive following with songs like So High, Same Beef, Just Listen and more. His track 295 also made it to the Billboard Global 200 Chart.

Rapper Sidhu Moose Wala was brutally murdered in broad daylight in Mansa district on May 29. At the time, it was reported that unidentified gunmen fired approximately 30 bullets at him. Sidhu Moosewala was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition. Unfortunately, he succumbed to the gunshot wounds. The attack took place just a day after the security cover of over 424 people including Sidhu Moosewala was removed.

