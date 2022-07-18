Sidhu Moose Wala's Father Gets Emotional While Unveiling His Statue: 'We Wait for Justice'

A 6.5-foot-tall statue of the late singer Sidhu Moose Wala was unveiled at his village Mansa on Sunday. His father Balkar Singh couldn’t help himself from breaking down on the occasion. The Punjabi Pop Singer was gunned down by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang on May 29. The unfortunate incident took place a day after Punjab Police had withdrawn the singer’s security along with 424 others. In a conversation with The Times of India, Balkar Singh stated it’s heart-wrenching to see his son as a statue at the age of 28.

“We wait for justice. The killers, whether sitting on foreign soil or here, should be punished. Why give security to someone who claims openly that he killed Moose Wala?” said the distraught father. After his son’s untimely demise, Balkar had responded to the rumours circulating around social media and also talked about his stance on contesting elections.

The father of the slain singer took to Instagram to share a minute-long clip where he said, “I’m the father of Sidhu Moose Wala. I wanted to tell you a few things. I’m very sad about what I’m seeing on social media. There are different rumours that are going on, don’t believe that. I lost my son recently. I have no intention of contesting any elections. Thank you for supporting me in these difficult times. I have a request for all of you. There is a prayer meeting on June 8, you come I will meet and answer your questions then. Currently, I am not in a state to talk much.”

The statue has been erected at the place where the singer was cremated. It took 25 days for Iqbal Gill to sculpt a 6.5 foot tall metallic fibre bust. Additionally, Manjit Singh from Ghar Kalan prepared another sculpture of the late singer.

Late Sidhu Moose Wala rose to prominence with the song ‘So High’ in 2017, a gangster rap collaboration with Byg Byrd. He continued his success with singles like ‘Issa Jatt’, ‘Tochan’, ‘Selfmade’, ‘Famous’ and ‘Warning Shots’.

In June 2022, his single “SYL” (based on Satluj Yamuna link canal) that was released posthumously, peaked at 27 on Canadian Hot 100, 81 in Australia, 3 in India, and 200 on Global Excl. US chart.

