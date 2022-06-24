Sidhu Moose Wala's First Song After His Death Titled 'SYL' Released, Leaves Fans Emotional

Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s song SYL has been released on his official YouTube channel. The song, which was recorded weeks before his untimely demise, has left people overwhelmed. In less than 24 hours of its release, the song has grossed over fifteen million views on YouTube. SYL was composed, written, and sung by the late singer himself.

The latest song has left Sidhu’s fans emotional. The comment section of the song is flooded with netizens remembering the late singer and praising his work. “His success is not his body, his success is his soul and his music so Sidhu is here or not, it doesn’t matter because he is living with his soul in his songs inside us. His music is in our ears then hearts and brains. Rest in peace rest in power,” one of the comments read. Another one said, “Still feels unreal that he is no longer with us but he lives on through his music. He is waking us all up to what happened and is happening in Punjab. A lot of have forgotten or didn’t even know our history. He is educating us all. He is waking us all up to fight and stand up for our people and Punjab.”

The Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) is said to be about Punjab’s rights over river waters. Sidhu’s song was released a day after it was leaked on Wednesday. The late singer’s family had earlier also urged the music producers not to release his songs without his father, Balkaur Singh’s consent.



Among other unreleased songs, SYL is the first song that has been released while his other unfinished songs are anticipated to be out soon.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29 in Punjab’s Mansa district. The case is now under investigation and the link of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi behind the murder is being probed.

