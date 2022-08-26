Sidhu Moose Wala‘s Song Jaandi Vaar To Release On Sept 2, Revenue To Be Shared With His Family

Late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala‘s song Jaandi Vaar is all set to be released. On Thursday night, music composer Salim Merchant took to social media and dropped a video in which he shared details about the same. Merchant announced that Moose Wala’s Jaandi Vaar will be released on September 2 and shared that as an honour to the late singer, a part of the song’s revenue will be given to his family.

Sharing details of how the song was recorded, Salim Merchant said, “After knowing Sidhu’s passion for his art, music, community, his people, I felt a lot of happiness and within no time we decided to work together. This song was recorded at my friend Sachin Ahuja’s studio in Chandigarh… Sidhu has sung this song from his heart and Afsana added beauty to the song.”

“Today Sidhu is not amongst us but his thoughts and voice are in this song and that is why we are releasing this song as a tribute for Sidhu’s fans, people who have loved him and everyone around the world who liked his songs. To honour Sidhu, we have decided that whatever revenue is collected through this song, we will give one part of it to his parents. This song’s title is Jaan Di Vaar and it will be released on Sept 2,” he added.

Soon after the video was shared, several fans took to the comment section and expressed excitement. While one of the fans wrote, ‘eagerly waiting’, another social media user commented, ‘waiting dil se for this one’.

For the unversed, Sidhu’s song Jaandi Vaar was initially supposed to release on June 8 this year. However, after the assassination of the popular singer on May 29, it was then postponed.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29 in Punjab’s Mansa district. He was rushed to a local hospital for treatment but was declared dead soon. His last rites were held on May 31.

