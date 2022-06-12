Sidhu Moose Wala's Songs Play At Times Square in NYC, Fans Throng To Pay Tributes; Watch Video

A heartwarming tribute was paid to Sidhu Moose Wala by his fans in the United States. On Saturday, videos of fans gathered at New York City’s iconic Times Square surfaced online. Fans of the late Punjabi artist gathered and remembered him through his songs. Sidhu Moose Wala died on May 29. He was shot dead in Punjab.

In videos from NYC, fans came together outside the Nasdaq MarketSite office, where his songs were played on the big screen while fans sang along. Fans of different ages were spotted. A few shared the videos with the hashtag, ‘Justice for Sidhu Moose Wala.’ Watch one such video below:

Moosewala, who was also a Congress leader, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. According to the autopsy report, the singer’s body bore 19 bullet injury marks. His cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a jeep with him, injured in the attack as well and are said to be stable now. Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has emerged as the key suspect in the murder.

Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Toora, who is heading the SIT probe, told the media earlier this week that the police have received crucial leads and they are working on them.

Meanwhile, Moosewala’s Antim Ardaas (the last prayer) was organised earlier in Baharli Anaj Mandi in Mansa, Punjab. Thousands of fans joined the late singer’s family to remember him. Pictures of flower-clad frames, the crowd gathered at the ceremony and more surfaced online at the time.

On being asked whether Mansa police will bring Bishnoi on remand, the SSP confirmed the same. “Definitely. We have information that the Delhi Police has taken the remand of Bishnoi. After that, we will make him join the investigation in this case as per the law,” he said.

