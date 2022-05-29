Sidhu Moosewala No More: Karan Kundrra, Shehnaaz Gill and Others Mourn His Shocking Demise

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on Sunday at a village in Punjab’s Mansa. The singer was rushed to a local hospital where the doctors declared him dead. The news of the singer’s shocking death has left his fans and industry colleagues in grief. From comedian Kapil Sharma to actress Shehnaaz Gill and singer Harshdeep Kaur, several celebrities took to their respective social media handles to mourn the death of Moosewala.

Dropping a picture of the late singer, Kapil Sharma wrote, “Satnam shri waheguru 🙏 very shocking n very sad, a great artist n a wonderful human being, may god give the strengths to his family 🙏 #sidhumoosewala.” Shehnaaz Gill also tweeted in Punjabi which translates to, “Someone’s young child dies, nothing is more painful in the world than this for their family. God, please keep your mercy.” Singer Gippy Grewal also shared a picture of Sidhu Moosewala and wrote “Waheguru” in the caption.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also expressed grief at the singer’s death. “Well known Punjabi singer #SidhuMoosewala Shot Dead in Mansa district. Security was withdrawn yesterday. Heartfelt condolences to the grieved family and fans. It’s an intelligence failure & the @ArvindKejriwal Govt. should own the responsibility,” he tweeted.

Among others, Bigg Boss fame and Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana, television actor Aly Goni, singer Vishal Dadlani, and Armaan Malik also wished strength to the late singers’ family.

Satnam shri waheguru 🙏 very shocking n very sad, a great artist n a wonderful human being, may god give the strengths to his family 🙏 #sidhumoosewala pic.twitter.com/hfMDxxxBRt — Kapil Sharma (@KapilSharmaK9) May 29, 2022

Kise da jawaan dhee ya putt es duniya toh chala jaave, es toh vadda dukh koi nhi ho sakda duniya te. Waheguruji mehar kareyo🙏🏻 #sidhumoosewala — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) May 29, 2022

Terrible news coming in from Punjab.. this is not right RIP #sidhumoosewala you legend.! Angry and sad ! — Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) May 29, 2022

Terrible news. Extremely shocked to hear about #SidhuMoosewala

May his soul rest in peace 🙏🏼 — Harshdeep Kaur (@HarshdeepKaur) May 29, 2022

Waheguru Mehar Kare 🙏🏻🙏🏻

Rest in peace #moosewala pic.twitter.com/zH8ivpnKTK — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) May 29, 2022

I only knew #SidhuMoosewala through his music, yet the news of his demise has cut deep. India has very few authentic modern artists. He was right on top of that list. I'm without words. He's a legend, his voice, his courage & his words will never be forgotten. What a sad day! — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) May 29, 2022

Dark day for the artist and music community. We lost a true gem. RIP @iSidhuMooseWala paaji.. may your family and friends have the strength to deal with this loss.. — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) May 29, 2022

I’m shocked & saddened by the news.. Sidhu was a gem .. our song was going to release very soon .. this is unbelievable 💔💔💔@iSidhuMooseWala #sidhumoosewala pic.twitter.com/zxvfoDPNLL — salim merchant (@salim_merchant) May 29, 2022

Sidhu Moosewala rose to fame with the 2017 song “So high”. Moosewala sang several superhit songs including “Legend”, “Devil”, “Just listen”, “Tibeyan da putt”, “Jatt da muqabala”, “Brown Boys” and “Hathyar” among many others. Moosewala’s last song was recently released which was titled “The Last Ride”.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.