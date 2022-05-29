Sidhu Moosewala's Last Song Was 'The Last Ride', Fan Says 'My Bro Predicted His Own Death'

Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead at a village in Mansa on Sunday, a day after the Bhagwant Mann government controversially withdrew his security cover. Two others were left injured as well. He was rushed to the hospital but was declared brought dead. Extremely popular among the youth, Moosewala’s celebrity came with criticism for promoting drugs and violence in his songs.

His last song The Last Ride, which was released earlier this month, uncannily, talked about death. Fans took to the comment section of the song to pay their tributes and condolences. One fan wrote, “We don’t know today will be your last ride 😭 Miss you bhai ji 😢 ♥.” Another fan wrote, “My bro predicted his own death 😭😭😭”. Another fan added, “He dedicated this track to himself but he didn’t know that he will be died very soon. He will always live in our hearts. We won’t be forgotten you Sidhu moose waleya. Rip legend Gone forever💔”

“Sometimes God shows us what is going to happen.lyrics of this song proved this. Rip legend..waheguru charna ch niwas bakshe,” another comment read.

Interestingly, the art for his latest single The Last Ride was a picture from the murder scene of American rapper Tupac, which is also one of the most publicised cases of a drive-by shooting in the last 30 years.

Meanwhile, the singer was also booked for promoting gun culture and violence through his songs. In 2020, the Punjab police booked him under the Arms Act on charges of promoting violence and gun culture in his song ‘Panj golian’ (five bullets).

A look at his social media handles will show several posts with guns in his hands.

Before that, he was booked in another case after photographs of him firing an AK-47 rifle at a firing range during the Covid-19 pandemic went viral on social media. He had also been a part of the farmers’ protest at the Delhi borders.

Sidhu Moosewala was known for his hit Punjabi tracks such as “Legend”, “Devil”, “Just listen”, “Tibeyan da putt”, “Jatt da muqabala”, “Brown Boys” and “Hathyar” among many others.

