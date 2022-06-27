Sidhu Moosewala's Posthumous Release SYL Deleted From YouTube In India

Late singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s song SYL, which was released after his death on June 23, has been removed by YouTube India just three days after it arrived on the video streaming platform. According to news agency ANI, the song was removed after a complaint from the Union government. A message appears on the screen when you click on the song. The message says that the video is unavailable in this country. This comes after a legal complaint was filed by the Union government.

Song SYL talks about the Satluj Yamuna Link Canal, which has been the bone of contention between Punjab and Haryana for an extremely long time. Apart from this issue, the song has talked about many other topics. It talks about undivided Punjab and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The video also shows the Sikh flag being hoisted at the Red Fort during farmer agitation.

Sidhu had composed this song before he was shot dead on May 29. The music video of this song was released by producer MXRCI on June 23. Since its release, SYL garnered over 27 million views. It has also got 3.3 million likes on Youtube.

SYL was the first song to have been released after Sidhu’s death. Sidhu’s father had requested all music producers and relatives not to release his unfinished songs. His parents also warned of strict action if their requests were not followed. It was said that Sidhu’s father would decide everything related to his unfinished tracks.

The late singer was shot dead by assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29. The assassination happened just a day after his security was partially withdrawn by the Punjab government. Sidhu had joined the Congress party in December ahead of the Assembly elections. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for Sidhu’s murder in a Facebook post. According to reports, Goldy is closely associated with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Lawrence is a chief suspect in Sidhu’s murder.

Sidhu’s last rites were held on May 31. Many celebrities expressed grief and condolences to his family after his death.

