Sidhu Moosewala's Unseen Pic with His Father Leaves Fans emotional; Sonam Bajwa And Others React

The tragic assassination of Congress leader and Punjabi rapper, Sidhu Moosewala, left the entire country in a state of shock. Fans of the rap sensation haven’t yet come to terms with his brutal murder. Amid this, a throwback photo of Sidhu Moosewala alongside his father Balkaur Singh has left his followers to weep. The picture in question was shared on the official Instagram page of Moosewala on Thursday, July 14.

In the throwback photo, the late rapper shares a candid moment with his father as the camera captures them together. Balkaur Singh can be seen relaxing while on a phone call, he is also looking at his son, who is lovingly gazing back at him. The candid memory of the duo has left fans utterly emotional.

Many also took to the comment section of the post to mourn his demise and recall the sweet memory of the Punjabi rapper. Actor Sonam Bajwa was among the many who reacted to the post, “Forever in our hearts,” she wrote before adding a red heart emoticon. An ardent fan of the singer joined her to state, “You will always remain in our hearts. What a beautiful dad-son moment!”

Meanwhile, many from the Punjabi music industry also hailed the throwback photo. Singer Jenny Johal wrote, “The cutest picture I came across today,” on the other hand, singer Sameer Jangid added, “Bapu Tera Putt Star (Father, your son is a star).”

Take a look at the throwback photo below:

Rapper Sidhu Moosewala was brutally murdered and shot in broad daylight in Mansa district on May 29. At the time, it was reported that unidentified gunmen fired approximately 30 bullets at the musician. Sidhu Moosewala sustained fatal wounds following the tragic incident and was rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Unfortunately, the rapper succumbed to the gunshot wounds and doctors declared that he was brought dead to the hospital. The heinous attack took place just a day after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) withdrew the security cover of over 424 people including Sidhu Moosewala.

