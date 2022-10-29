Sidhu Sid, Shreya Anchan Win Best Actor, Actress Awards at Fab Stars Iconic Awards 2022

Celeb couple Sidhu Sid and Shreya Anchan are on cloud nine. The couple was recently honoured with the best actor and actress of the year, respectively at the Fab Stars Iconic Awards 2022. To share the news, Sidhu posted a photo of himself with Shreya posing with trophies in hand on his Instagram account. Alongside the photo, the actor wrote, “Thank you for the award best actor of the year 2022 & best actress of the year 2022 @fab_stars_iconic_awards #fabstarsiconicaward2022 #sidhushreya #sidhusid #shreya”

In the photo, the couple looks extremely happy. Soon after Sidhu shared the post, wishes have been pouring in for the star couple. Their fans, friends, and many others have wished them in the comment section.



Sidhu and Shreya initially featured as a reel pair in the TV show Thirumanammm. The couple fell in love during the shoot of the daily soap wherein they played Santosh and Janani’s characters in the show.

Sidhu and Shreya were dating for a long time before tying the knot in November last year. At present, Sidhu is seen playing the role of Saravanan in Star Vijay’s show Raja Rani 2. Besides the popular Tamil show, Sidhu also participated in a reality dance show – Ungalil Yaar Adutha Prabhu Deva. He has appeared in movies too.

Speaking of Shreya, she is well-known for her roles in TV shows including Nandini, wherein she played Gayathri/Sandhya, in Anbudan Kushi she impressed the masses with her performance in the title of Kushi. She also appeared in Pyate Hudgir Halli and Smitha in Aramane, to name a few more.

Read all the Latest Movies News here