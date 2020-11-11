'SidNaaz Craze' Trends as Fans Shower Love on Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill ruled the Bigg Boss 13 house with their chemistry and romance, and they continue to drive fan frenzy long after the season is over.

"SidNaaz Craze" trended on Twitter throughout Tuesday as fans went gushing over a viral video of the two leaving their hotel and stepping into a car for the airport. Sidharth and Shehnaaz returned to Mumbai on Tuesday from a trip to Punjab.

Fans of the two stars shared the video and photographs while showering love on the screen couple.

"Sidharth aur shehnaaz kapdon se leke chapal tak color coordinated hain. Ye dono full planning se gaye the aur full planning se wapis aaye hai. (clothes to shoes, everything Sidharth and Shehnaaz wear is colour coordinated. Their trip was fully planned). SidNaaz Craze," tweeted a fan.

"Welcome back @sidharth_shukla @ishehnaaz_gill! Hope u enjoyed ur stay in punjab... We loved all the posts u shared! You made millions of fans happy including the lucky ones who got to meet u! You saw the Sid & Sana's real Craze and the even bigger SidNaaz Craze! Praying for more," shared another fan.

"HE OPENED THE DOOR FOR HER!! THEY WENT BACK IN THE SAME CAR KYUKI "GHAR" JO JAA RAHE HAIN "APNE GHAR". SidNaaz Craze #SidNaaz," wrote a user pointing out how Sidharth opened the car's door for Shehnaaz and even shut it after she sat inside.

"We had never thought we will see this kind of pictures of SidNaaz together after BB. Everytime they give us more than expected...

@sidharth_shukla @ishehnaaz_gill. SidNaaz Craze," expressed another fan.

Sidharth went to Punjab to shoot for a song with his "Bigg Boss 13" co-contestant Shehnaaz. The actor recently shared photos and videos from the trip where he can be seen having a great time in the mustard fields. Shehnaaz had also shared beautiful pictures with her mother on her verified Instagram account.