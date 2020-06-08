SidNaaz Fans Have Meltdown As Shehnaaz Gill Praises Sidharth Shukla's 'Killer Eyes, Pink Lips'

Shehnaaz Gill sent SidNaaz fans into a tizzy after she dropped a flirtatious comment on Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's latest Instagram picture.

Sharing a picture of himself, Sidharth posted on Instagram, ”Will social distancing on a football ground mean scoring goals be easier.” Shehnaaz was quick to comment, “Ajj main apne app ko rok nhi pa rhi comment karne se koi itna cute kaise lag sakhta hai bb main meri tarif karta tha ajj main bolti hu wow ur killer eyesur messy hair n ur pink lips kya rough tough look hai yaar like seriously Smokin hot‼ moom sunstar earth rainbow Christmas tree.”

Vikas Gupta, who entered the Bigg Boss 13 house for a few days as a replacement for Devoleena Bhattacharjee, also commented, “Hahaha love the caption and the picture both.”

Fans of Bigg Boss 13 and those of Sidharth and Shehnaaz have often linked the two together, hoping that they would soon be a couple. Shehnaaz has also expressed her feelings for Sidharth, even during her Bigg Boss stint, she confessed to being in love with him. Sidharth, on the other hand, has never admitted his love for her and always maintained that they are just good friends.

Sidharth emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 13 while Shehnaaz was one of the finalists on the show hosted by Salman Khan. After the show, Shehnaaz and Sidharth also featured in a music video, Bhula Doonga.