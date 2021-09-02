‘SidNaaz’ became a household name in 2019 when actor Sidharth Shukla‘s bond with Shehnaaz Gill in the Bigg Boss house melt hearts of their fans. The demise of Shukla has left the admirers shocked. The two were last seen together on the sets of Dance Deewane.

“The only secret behind why SidNaaz is still a thing is because it is genuine. We shared a pure relationship. I think people connect to that. The way he adored and showered love on me, I really felt nice about it. We both had same sort of feelings for each other. It was very cute. I myself will agree that my relationship with him is different. He is like my family," Gill once said in an interview.

Despite the fights, Shukla and Gill always managed to get along, making the views grow fond of their chemistry. The friendship has continued even after the show. The first time their bond came under spotlight was when Himanshi Khurana entered the Bigg Boss House and Gill had a panic attack due to their ‘rivalry’ outside the House.

While Arti Singh and Asim Riaz stood by her side, it was Shukla who calmed her down and took her to meet Khurana. Later, Gill gave him a kiss on his forehead, which took him by surprise.

One of the best moments was when Gill was elated to see Shukla after his re-entry into the Bigg Boss house post battling typhoid. Fans still cherish the hug that they shared.

The two have often been caught together by the paparazzi. ‘Voot’ had earlier released ‘Silsila SidNaaz Ka’ — a rewind on the time they spent inside the Bigg Boss house. After the release of the short film, Shukla had said that Gill brings positive energy in him and he likes being with her. Calling her a friend for life, he had showered praises on her.

In February, when Gill was seen at the Mumbai airport along with her phone in her hand, a photographer managed to sneak a picture of the wallpaper on her phone — a picture of Sidharth and her.

‘SidNaaz’ fans had a meltdown as the pictures went viral on social media. “Kill me somebody…SIDNAAZ WALLPAPER WHO SAYS THEY AREN’T MARRIED? SHEHNAAZ NEVER FAILSSSS TO GIVE US CONTENT!! MY WEAK SHIPPER HEART," wrote a fan.

Another posted, “That wallpaper. That picture. Imagine aur kitna cozy pics hoga unke phone mei," wrote another. “She is in love with this pic and it’s a bad one(And of course the MAN also) Waise lagta hai Shehnaaz bhi meri tarah mahino tak phone ka wallpaper change nhi karti."

