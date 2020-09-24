Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery And Rupert Friend Join Netflix's 'Anatomy Of A Scandal'

Los Angeles:Netflix has roped in Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery and Rupert Friend to headline its highly anticipated series “Anatomy of a Scandal”. The six-part series, based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Sarah Vaughan, hails from “Big Little Lies” creator David E Kelley and former “House of Cards” showrunner Melissa James Gibson.

According to Deadline, SJ Clarkson, whose credits include “Succession” and “Jessica Jones”, will helm the project. The show follows the story of a scandal among the British privileged elite. The original 2017 book revolves around a high-flying Westminster politician whose marriage unravels when he is accused of rape.

Kelley and Gibson will write, showrun and executive produce the series, backed by Liza Chasin’s 3dot productions and Bruna Papandrea’s Made Up Stories. The other executive producers are Clarkson, Chasin for 3dot, and Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Allie Goss for Made Up Stories, and Vaughan. Margaret Chernin is co-executive producer.

The makers are hoping to begin shooting this year in London.