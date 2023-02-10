Actors Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got married on February 7 at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh palace. Fans and well-wishers were extremely happy and conveyed their best wishes to the couple. Their marriage has also given way to some hilarious memes. One of them is connected to the South star Ram Charan. For those who might be wondering what Ram Charan’s connection with the duo’s wedding is, let us explain.

According to this meme, the stars who share screen space with him get married. Whether it is Samantha Ruth Prabhu (married to Chaitanya Akkineni on October 6, 2017) or Alia Bhatt (married to Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022). Finally, Kiara, who is essaying a prominent role in Sarkarodu, has also joined this bandwagon. Check out this humorous meme that is guaranteed to leave you in splits.

Social media users were left cracked up after watching this meme and came up with some really amusing reactions. Some wrote that maybe it’s high time that Ram Charan should act with actors Anushka Shetty and Prabhas, both of whom are unmarried. Another user came up with the names of some more divas who had essayed leading roles in Ram Charan’s films and got married. These actresses are Amala Paul (female lead Nandini in Naayak) and Amy Jackson (Shruthi’s role in Yevadu). But this user has erroneously mentioned the name of Kajal Aggarwal from the film Acharya. In an interview with a portal, filmmaker Koratala Siva revealed that Kajal’s character in this film was removed as there was not enough scope for her performance. According to Koratala, this would have been an injustice to Kajal’s acting prowess.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fukkard (@fukkard)

Ram Charan has also dominated the headlines for his upcoming film Sarkarodu, directed by S Shankar. As stated in the reports, he has returned to the sets of this film after a long gap. In November 2022, Ram and Kiara travelled to New Zealand to shoot for a song associated with this film. Three months later, Sarkarodu’s production resumed. As of now, another song is currently being filmed, but its details have been kept under wraps.

Read all the Latest Movies News here