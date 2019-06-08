Take the pledge to vote

Sigourney Weaver Returning for Ghostbusters Sequel in 2020, Likely to Reunite With Bill Murray

Jason Reitman, son of original franchise director Ivan Reitman, is directing the sequel, slated for a July 2020 release.

News18.com

June 8, 2019
Sigourney Weaver has confirmed that she will be returning as Dana Barrett in the developing Ghostbusters sequel set for release in 2020.

While nothing official has been announced about the original cast returning, Weaver did confirm to PARADE magazine that she was reprising her role as cellist Dana, whose apartment was haunted by an evil spirit in the original 1984 film.

Weaver will be reuniting with costars Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd, she said. However, she didn't divulge any details in regards to what the story would be about.

Jason Reitman, son of original franchise director Ivan Reitman, is directing the sequel.

"This is the next chapter in the original franchise. It is not a reboot. What happened in the ‘80s happened in the ‘80s, and this is set in the present day," Reitman had said earlier this year.

In May, Murray said he was ready to do another Ghostbusters, telling Indiewire, "This franchise paid for my son’s college. We made this thing. We are the caretakers of it. It’s a great thing and it was a really fun movie to make. It’s a real movie with some really funny stuff in it.”

First teased in January of this year, Reitman's Ghostbusters movie is slated for a July 2020 release. It's set to star Carrie Coon (The Leftover, Avengers: Infinity War) as a single mom and Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things, IT) and Mckenna Grace (Captain Marvel) as her kids.

It is believed production on Ghostbusters 3 will begin on July 14 in Calgary, Canada. It is expected to wrap on October 7.

