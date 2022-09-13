SIIMA 2022 Honours Late Puneeth Rajkumar With Best Actor Award

Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away in October 2021 following a cardiac arrest. The shocking event left his fans disheartened. Now, South Indian International Awards 2022 (SIIMA) has honoured the late actor with the Best Actor Award. The award show was a star-studded event with Allu Arjun, Rana Daggubati, Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde, Ranveer Singh, Yash and many others in attendance.

SIIMA 2022 presented the late Puneeth Rajkumar with the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Kannada) award for Yuvarathnaa. The entire team of Yuvarathnaa accepted the award and was overjoyed with the honour. While sharing a glimpse of the cast of the team accepting the award, SIIMA shared a tweet with fans. The caption of the post reads, “When Late Puneeth Rajkumar ascended to heaven, the Kannada film industry lost one of its most valuable stars. SIIMA is humbled to present him with the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Kannada) for the movie Yuvarathnaa. We thank the Yuvarathnaa team for accepting it on his behalf”.

Top Showsha Video

Check out the tweet here:

When Late #PuneethRajkumar ascended to heaven, the Kannada film industry lost one of its most valuable stars#SIIMA is humbled to present him with the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Kannada) award for Yuvarathnaa. We thank the Kannada film fraternity for accepting it on his behalf pic.twitter.com/eRZEwogQHJ — SIIMA (@siima) September 11, 2022



The award show was also attended by the late Puneeth Rajkumar’s brother and actor Shiva Rajkumar also went on the stage to accept the award. He got emotional and was seen crying. Kamal Haasan, Yash and Ranveer Singh were also present on stage, and they were seen consoling Shivanna. Yash was also seen hugging the actor.

SIIMA shared the emotional moment and tweeted, “Puneeth, you will be in our hearts forever. You are deeply missed every day.”

Here’s the tweet:

Puneeth, you will be in our hearts forever. You are deeply missed every day. pic.twitter.com/BF3B4iXWgd — SIIMA (@siima) September 11, 2022



Puneeth Rajkumar made his acting debut when he was just six months old. He was seen in his father’s film. Puneeth won a National Film Award for Best Child Artist for his performance in the 1985 film Bettada Hoovu. Apart from being an actor, Puneeth Rajkumar was also a singer and was admired for his dance skills.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here