Siji Sachy Pens a Heartfelt Note For National Film Award Winner Nanjiyamma

Siji Sachy, wife of late Malayalam screenwriter and director Sachy, penned a heartfelt note for National Film Award winner Nanjiyamma. Director Sachy bankrolled and made the Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum in which Nanjiyamma lent her voice for the song Kalakkatha. Najiyamma received the National Film Award for Best Female Singer for this song. In a Facebook post, Siji Sachy wrote, “You said once we will have dinner with the President of India and receive the National Award. I will kiss your forehead and accept it. I’ll take it for you today without a kiss on the forehead.”

Siji appreciated Nanjiyamma as she took the movie and song Kalakkatha to the top of the world. She further said people will take inspiration from Nanjiyamma because of her achievements. “The historical moment when Nanjiyamma, India’s best singer who came from a tribe, rose to the post where the President of India, Draupadi Murmu, hands her the award. The lady who did not know how to read or write received the Best Singer award,” added Siji.

Siji also missed her husband Sachy on the occasion.

“Dear Sachy, my heart is filled with happiness and the sadness of your absence is more…I am sure you will see it in heaven. Our dream is coming true… I am on the journey to the dreams you saw,” expressed Siji.

The song Kalakkatha was originally written in the Irula language. This song is written by Nanjiyamma and composed by Jakes Bejoy. Nanjiyamma’s song was first released on YouTube in 2020 and reached 10 million views within a month. The track became a chartbuster. In Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Nanjiyamma also played actor Biju Menon’s mother-in-law. She dedicated the award to director Sachy, who died in 2020.

