Sikandar Kher: 'Monica O My Darling Is A Tribute To Neo-noir Crime Comedies Like Pulp Fiction And...'

Vasan Bala is known for his quirky style of filmmaking. His action-comedy film Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota narrated a unique story that followed a young man who has a rare condition called Congenital insensitivity to pain and strikes out on a quest to vanquish his foes. Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dassani made his acting debut with the film. Now Vasan Bala has donned the director’s cap again with his next neo-noir crime comedy Monica O My Darling. The teaser that was released earlier has already piqued the interest of the fans. Sikandar Kher who plays a pivotal role in the flick believes Vasan Bala’s film is paying a tribute to cult classics of this genre.

Sikander revealed his thoughts in a conversation with Mid-Day. He said, “Monica O My Darling is a neo-noir crime comedy that shows the dapper style of thrillers and comedies. In Hollywood, there have been [noir crime comedies] like Pulp Fiction [1994], Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels [1998], The Talented Mr Ripley [1999], Catch Me If You Can [2002] and RocknRolla [2008]. These classics are untouchable. We have seen very few of them in Bollywood. This movie is like a homage to those classics.”

However, it wasn’t an easy ride for Kher as he had to prep extensively for the role and to mould himself into the on-screen character that he was essaying. The actor revealed, “The characters are all so nuanced that one cannot do justice to his part without getting an in-depth understanding of the other [roles]. Vasan has created such layered and colourful characters that getting into their skin was fun. We did multiple readings because everything is intricately interconnected [in the narrative].”

Apart from Sikander Kher, the film will also feature Rajkumar Rao, Radhika Apte and Huma Qureshi in prominent roles. The film is slated to release on Netflix.

