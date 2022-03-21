Sikandar Kher’s Emotional Poem for Mother Kirron Kher Leaves Her in Tears; Watch Video

Actor Sikandar Kher has not shared space with his mother Kirron Kher on the big screen yet but they will soon appear on our TV screens together. Recently, they shot for India’s Got Talent’s Rishtey special episode. While Kirron is a regular judge on the show along with Manoj Muntashir, Shilpa Shetty and Badshah, Sikandar was a guest for the special episode. Now, a new promo for the forthcoming episode shows Sikandar writing a beautiful poem for his mother. Sikandar took out his phone and read the touching words he had scrawled on an image of his mother.

He begins by saying that there are no words to encapsulate a mother and hence he will try a different approach, talking about the kind of woman his mother is. He said that Kirron had arrived in Bombay to be a leading lady in films and that her acting chops would have guaranteed her being best friends with legendary star Meryl Streep from sitting at the Oscars so often.

He then talked about how life happened along with ‘the little thing in your lap’, a reference to his own birth and how it changed her dreams. He said that her mother gave up all her dreams in a heartbeat and made someone else’s hers. “From a bundle of joy to a bundle of jobs to a big bundle to 'hell let's run for cover' to ‘what do I do' through all the tears and fears that I caused you, you didn't blink once, just a couple of slaps here and there," he said.

He said that he had a lot to learn from his mother and her strength and values made him smile. “Someone asked me a few days ago, ‘Sikandar, Do you believe in God?' So, I thought for a moment and I said, 'Yes I do, she lives in my mother'. So, mom, you will always be my leading lady,” he concluded. Kirron was left emotional and teary-eyed and was seen hugging Sikandar in the promo after he read out his poem.

In an earlier episode preview, shared by Sikandar himself, the mother-son duo shared a hilarious moment when Kirron asked Sikandar to give her a daughter-in-law.

Sikandar’s hilarious response where he waved to the contestant on the stage saying ‘baad mai milenge’ (see you later) had left everyone in splits.

