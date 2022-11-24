Sikander Kher Confirms Aarya 3 To Go On Floors From January 2023, Details Inside

Sushmita Sen’s OTT thriller drama Aarya is one of the most loved web series of all time. The show that has seen a successful run of two seasons was mired in a rumour earlier this year that it was being dropped from the roster. However, later, the makers clarified that Aarya 3 was indeed happening. Confirming the same, Sikander Kher who was recently seen in Vasan Bala’s neo-noir thriller gave an update about the show.

In an interaction with the entertainment portal PinkVilla, Sikander said, “Aarya 3 we are starting in two months. You know there is a long gap between the seasons, so what happens is that I have to find the same character again. There is a long gap and you have to go back to playing the same person, so I find that a little challenging. The first time I experienced that was while shooting for Aarya 2. It took me one or two days to play Daulat again."

He also added the entire cast and crew of Aarya feels like one big family. Expressing his emotions, Sikander stated, “We are in touch how much ever in touch one can be. I am very much in touch with Ram Madhvani. I am in touch with Sush on and off, but everyone works so much - how much can one do. Anyway, we are going to meet soon. To be honest, we are a family. I am in touch with the ADs, I am in touch with the costume stylist. So it’s been really great.”

The premise of Aarya revolves around an independent woman who is willing to go to extreme lengths to protect her family. As such, she finds herself embroiled in the politics of mafia gangs and the desire to avenge her husband’s death. Adapted from the Dutch drama series Penoza, the Emmy nominated Aarya also features Ankur Bhatia, Alexx ONell, Namit Das, Manish Choudhary, Akash Khurana, Virti Vaghani and Flora Saini among many others.

