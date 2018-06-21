GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sikkim Government Announces AR Rahman as its Brand Ambassador

Rahman will promote and project the state's achievements nationally and globally, the notification issued by the Chief Secretary A K Srivastava said.

PTI

Updated:June 21, 2018, 12:50 PM IST
Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah
Gangtok, Jun 20 (PTI) Renowned music composer A R Rahman has been appointed as the Brand Ambassador of the Sikkim government, an official notification said.

Sikkim, with its natural and pristine beauty, has over the last two decades emerged as a world famous eco-tourism destination, besides attaining a distinct identity as the first fully organic farming state of the country, it said on Monday.

The state government had made Rahman its Brand Ambassador of tourism and business, earlier this year.

