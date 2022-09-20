Silambarasan Fans Over The Moon After Watching Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu

Silambarasan-starrer Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu was released on September 15 and the film largely received positive reviews. Some lauded the film and were awestruck by Silambarasan TR’s acting prowess, others also opined that the writing in the second half marred their experience. Despite some negative reviews, Silambarasan fans are happy with the actor and the movie. They have praised Simbu and called Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu his best film to date.

A fan lauded the way Silambarasan got into the skin of three characters he played. This fan admired the ease with which Simbu transitioned smoothly between these 3 roles.

STR Rightly deserves for all the efforts put in to transform himself as MuthuVeeran.

The transition between all the 3 roles is literally awing the audiences.

Truly STR's the best performance..!!#NationalAward4STR#SilambarasanTR #VTKBumperHit #VendhuThanindhadhuKaadu #VTKREVIEW pic.twitter.com/yCmBaBGgkP — shylu (@shylu_yash) September 19, 2022

Another fan wrote that Simbu was an absolute delight to watch in Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. This follower wrote that director Gautham Vasudev Menon has brought out the best of Silambarasan.

Simbu is an absolute delight to watch in vendhu thanindhadhu kaadu,, GVM brings out the best in him undoubtedly — k (@kirthanaaaaa) September 16, 2022

One fan also shared a dance sequence from Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. This fan was awestruck by Simbu’s performance. He wrote that Simbu deserves much more.

Meanwhile, the makers are extremely happy with the positive response. Producer Dr Ishari K Ganesh expressed happiness in an interview over Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu’s success. Ishari was happy that the film has become a bumper hit at the box office. Encouraged by this success, the makers have now thought of making a sequel to the movie. This was confirmed by Ishari himself.

Top showsha video

It remains to be seen when Gautham plans for the sequel of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. This film revolves around the character of Muthu, who goes to Mumbai to earn a living but ends up getting embroiled in an altercation with other gangsters.

B. Jeyamohan penned the story, while Neeraj Madhav, Siddhi Idnani, Radikaa Sarathkumar and others play important characters in this film. A.R Rahman helmed the music. Apart from a brilliant performance by Simbu, critics also appreciated the work done by debutant Siddhi.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here