Silambarasan Leaves For US For Father’s Medical Treatment

Actor Silambarasan, also known as Simbu, recently revealed about his father Thesingu Rajendar’s health condition. On Twitter, the Maanaadu actor issued an official message addressed to fans.

The actor stated that his father suddenly experienced stomach pain and was admitted to a hospital. In the checkup, it was revealed that Rajendar had a clot. Now, he has been advised to undergo the next step of treatment.

The family members have decided to take Rajendar to the United States for advanced treatment. Simbu has left for the US to make the arrangements. Earlier, it was reported that the actor would be going to Singapore for the treatment, but his family zeroed in on the US.

Fans are praying for T Rajendar’s quick recovery He s an accomplished actor, director, music director, cinematographer, producer, and distributor in the Tamil film industry. Silambarasan, Kuralarasan and Ilakiya are his three children.

T Rajendar has featured in many successful Tamil films such as Veerasamy, Kadhal Azhivathillai and Sonnal Thaan Kaadhala. During the 1980s, he also directed a number of successful films like Orai Tharai Ragam and Rail Payanangalil.

Other than Simbu, Rajendar’s son Kuralarasan is also an actor who has collaborated with his father.

Coming to Simbu, there have been rumours doing the rounds on fan accounts that the Tamil star will soon marry his rumoured girlfriend, actress Niddhi Agerwal.

Ever since Simbu and Niddhi starred together in Eswaran, rumours of their link-up have refused to die. The murmurs are getting louder, despite the fact that neither Simbu nor Nidhi have spoken anything about the alleged relationship.

