Silambarasan Resumes Shooting For Pathu Thala, Shares Stills From The Sets

Actor Silambarasan is back on the sets of his upcoming film Pathu Thala. The actor announced the same via his social media as he shared a few stills from the sets of Obeli N Krishna’s directorial on Monday.

“Shooting in progress…. #PathuThala,” the actor wrote.

Fondly called Simbu, the actor took a break last month and flew to the USA with his family for his father T. Rajendra’s surgery. He is now back in the country.

Silambarasan resumed the shoot on Monday and the final schedule of the film is underway in Mysore. It is known that during the scheduled major portions involving the actor have been planned to be shot.

Gautham Karthik and Priya Bhavani Shankar are expected to also join the current schedule as the upcoming film stars both the actors in crucial roles. In addition, the film also features Kalaiyarasan, Teejay Redin Kingsley, and Joe Malloori in prominent roles.

The shooting of Pathu Thala is expected to be wrapped by late August or early October. The Silambarasan-starrer is the official Telugu remake of the Kannada blockbuster hit Mufti, which was headlined by Gautham Karthik, Priya Bhavani Shankar, and Gautham Menon.

Produced by Studio Green, Isai Puyal AR Rahman is composing the musical score for Pathu Thala and Farook J Basha is handling the camera.

On the work front, Silambarasan also has Gautham Menon’s directorial Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, which is gearing up for release on September 15 this year. The actor has recently completed the dubbing for the movie. The upcoming Tamil drama was wrapped up on April 15 and the post-production work is brisking at a good pace.

The Gautham Menon directorial is billed as a realistic and hard-hitting action drama. The film features a score by music maestro AR Rahman. Moreover, Silambarasan will also lead Corona Kumar. Directed by Gokul, the film has Vels Film International as its producer.

