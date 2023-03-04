Tamil actor-director Silambarasan TR’s upcoming film Pathu Thala has been creating quite a buzz, ever since the first look poster was revealed in January last year. The masses have been waiting with bated breath to learn about the latest updates of the Krishna directorial. In addition, the film’s first single, Namma Satham, sung by musical genius AR Rahman, is currently ruling the chartbusters. Now, the makers of Pathu Thala have arrived with yet another intriguing update about the upcoming gangster drama. After a long wait, the film’s nail-biting teaser was finally dropped by the makers, leaving Silambarasan TR fans completely blown away.

The teaser opens with Silambarasan’s character AGR introducing himself to the viewers as a man having zero limits. The video is embedded with glimpses of the underworld, dirty politics, and protests by common men, accompanied by a sneak peek of intense fight sequences with explosions. Then comes the power-packed punchlines from Silambarasan, which are specially designed to appeal to the actor’s loyal fanbase.

Some of the hard-hitting dialogues, in the teaser, that are bound to take the audience into a frenzy at the theatres are, “’I didn’t come up in life by climbing the steps but by stepping up on my rivals," and “I don’t know how many people perished or lived because of me". Pathu Thala’s teaser also indicates that the film will have plenty of blood, gore, gun fights, and merciless killings.

Unable to control his excitement, Silambarasan TR penned a note, where he urged cine buffs to brace themselves for the film. “Just saw the teaser of Pathu Thala. All I can say is get ready for our Bhai’s Sambavam, AR Rahman. Thank you God Father,” read the tweet.

Just saw the teaser of #PathuThala All I can say is get ready for our #Bhai’s Sambavam @arrahman 🔥 Thank you #GodFather ❤️ https://t.co/sQQLGnHp15— Silambarasan TR (@SilambarasanTR_) March 2, 2023

Helmed by Krishna, Pathu Thala is produced collaboratively by K E Gnanavel Raja and Dr Jayantilal Gada, under the banners of Pen Studios and Studio Green. The gangster drama flick also stars Gautham Karthik, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Teejay Arunasalam, and Joe Malloori in pivotal roles. Pathu Thala is slated to hit the big screens on March 30 this year.

