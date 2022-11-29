Silent Tamil Film Pesum Padam Completes 35 Years, Kamal Haasan Shares Post

Kamal Haasan is a perfectionist, who can go to any length to get into the skin of his character. The veteran actor has managed to carve a niche amongst audiences by showcasing his versatility in several films. One such film is the silent film Pushpak, directed by Singeetham Srinivasa Rao. It was released as Pesum Padam in Tamil on November 27, 1987. It was a pan-Indian film, and the Telugu version of this movie is famous by the name Pushpaka Vimanam. The Malayalam version goes by Pushpaka Vimana. The actor recently shared a post on Twitter about the film, as it completes 35 years.

He wrote, “Among the great directors I have worked with, Singeetham Srinivasa Rao is the youngest to date. Our endeavour called Pushpak is now older than us; it is 35 years old. Sir we have to keep our art young and can’t allow it to age. I know you would chuckle, it is one of my favourite music.”

Among the great directors I have worked with Singeetham Srinivasa Rao is the youngest till date.Our endeavour called Pushpak is now older than us it is 35 years old.Sir we have to keep our art young can't allow it to age.I know you would chuckle,it is one of my favourite music.— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) November 27, 2022

Fans and his other colleagues from the entertainment industry were happy to see this post. Author Apurv Nagpal shared a newspaper clipping about Pushpak, and wrote that he got it from one of his friends. Apurv wrote that Pushpak was brilliantly directed by Singeetham. The headline of the article read, “The silence of the clowns ‘Pushpak’ at 35”.

Another user expressed his admiration for Pushpak and shared a video of an interview. In this interview, actress Amala Akkineni shared her experience of working with Kamal Haasan. Amala remembered how the actor had helped her a lot in acting during the film’s shooting.

One of the best movies in Indian cinema. Here @amalaakkineni1 talks about her experience working with Kamal Haasan as well as the movie. #Pushpak https://t.co/ieeGMs1lDp— Thousif Syed 🔦 (@syedthousif) November 27, 2022

Pushpak revolves around the life of an unemployed young man (Kamal Haasan) who kidnaps a rich businessman (Sameer Kakkar). His life takes a turn as he falls head over heels in love with a magician’s daughter (Amala Paul). But he doesn’t know that danger awaits him as his life is under threat by hired assassin (Tinnu Anand).

Read all the Latest Movies News here