Sima Taparia on Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ Age Difference Remark: ‘I Said It Casually’

One of the most talked about shows Indian Matchmaking with Sima Taparia is back with another season. For those unaware, the second season of Indian Matchmaking is airing on Netflix. The matchmaker Sima Taparia popularly known as Sima aunty, who previously made headlines for her old-fashioned approach to matrimony is yet again in the limelight. And guess what? This time she grabbed all the eyeballs as she made an unexpected comment on the age difference between the international duo, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

In an interaction with the Hindustan Times, the matchmaker gave clarification for her comments on the couple’s age difference and said, “That was just a casual discussion. I was discussing something with Nadia (her client on the show) and I said that. Everyone’s entitled to do what they want, and if they're happy then I'm happy for them and wish them the best. It was just something I said casually, but everyone’s entitled to what they want to do, and I wish them good luck to them.”

Previously, the 57-year-old talked about the significance of the age factor in a relationship. While sharing her mind with one of her clients, Sima pointed out Priyanka and Nick Jonas’ age difference and said, “But I don’t feel it’s a good match. Sorry to tell you that. They are just married but it’s not a good match. He looks so small and petite in front of her and she looks elder.”

Talking about the show, Indian Matchmaking is a reality show that features Sima Taparia (matchmaker), who helps her clients find their ideal partner. The Hindustan Times reported that to pick the clients for her show, people email Sima and then she suggests names to Netflix. Post this, Netflix does thorough research on them. After all the formalities, the OTT platform approves the clients for the show.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here