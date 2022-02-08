Simbasaran TR Lends Vocals to Vishnu Vishal’s FIR Theme Song; Watch Here

FIR, starring Vishnu Vishal, is slated to hit theatres worldwide on February 11. The film, produced by Vishnu Vishal Studioz, will be released in the southern states by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies. The promotions are now in full swing. However, there is one interesting fact about this movie other than its plot — the theme song.

On February 7, the makers of the film released the theme song of FIR. Crooned by none other than Simbasaran TR, the song is a treat to the ears and fun to listen to. The powerful BGM music has been composed and arranged by Ashwath and the lyrics have been written by Karunakaran along with Christopher Stanley, who has also penned and crooned the rap parts of the track.

The song appears to arrive at a significant point in the film. “We needed a powerful voice for the theme song, and Simbu immediately accepted to perform the song for us," music composer Ashwath told Etimes. Furthermore, he stated that Simbu’s familiarity with director Manu Anand, who has been Gautham Menon’s assistant, and the connection the two of them had made it all the easier to entice him.

There is a lot of anticipation among fans to see the fruits of STR and Vishnu Vishal’s partnership. Vishnu will be playing a Muslim boy named Abu Bakkar Abdulla in FIR, directed by debutant Manu Anand. Reba Monica John, Gautham Menon, Parvathi, Gaurav Narayanan, and Prashanth make up the ensemble cast. Arul Vincent was in charge of the cinematography, while Prasanna GK is in charge of the editing.

The FIR will be distributed in both Tamil and Telugu. While the film’s trailer has sparked interest in Telugu, the news that Ravi Teja and Nani have offered honest critiques of the film has given assurance that it would be a blockbuster in Telugu as well.

