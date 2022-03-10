Simbu Defamation Case: Madras HC Fines Tamil Nadu Film Producers Council Rs 1 Lakh

The Tamil Nadu Film Producers’ Council has been fined Rs 1 lakh by the Madras High Court for failing to file any affidavits for the last two years, in the defamation suit filed by actor T R Silambarasan, popularly known as Simbu.

Justice P Velmurugan issued the orders while hearing the defamation suit filed by Simbu against producer Michael Rayappan. Simbu has filed the defamation suit in the HC seeking compensation of Rs 1 crore for allegedly maligning his image by circulating fabricated information about him in the industry.

When the matter came up for hearing, on March 9, Justice Velumurugan expressed his displeasure with the producers’ council for failing to submit any written affidavits on the plea for the last two years. Justice Velumurugan has asked the TFPC to deposit the amount with the registry of HC by March 31.

Simbu had filed a defamation suit in February 2019 against producer Michael Rayappan and actor Vishal, the then President of the Tamil Nadu Film Producers’ Council, for maligning his image. Simbu, according to producer Michael Rayappan, was the reason for the failure of the film Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan at the box office. He also claimed that he had suffered significant losses as a result of the actor’s frequent absence from the set during the shoot.

Later, the actor sued the South Indian Artistes Association, TFPC and actor Vishal. As the President of TFPC, Vishal had intervened to settle the dispute between Rayappan and Simbu. While Simbu claimed that the producer failed to pay him his dues for acting in the film, Rayappan went to the TFPC to seek compensation from the actor for the film’s massive loss. He also allegedly accused the actor of tampering with the writing needlessly, which was the main reason for the film’s failure.

The bone of contention, Anbanavan Asaradhavan Adangadhavan, was a 2017 Tamil action comedy film written and directed by Adhik Ravichandran. Silambarasan played a triple role in the film.

