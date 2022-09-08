Simbu Gesture Towards Kamal Haasan Draws an Applause From Crowd

The successful team of Simbu, Gautham Menon, and AR Rahman, who made classics like Vinaithaandi Varuvaaya and Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada, is back with the next Tamil film Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu. Simbu’s moving address at the audio launch of the movie, which was held at Pallavaram Vel’s University on September 2, brought cheers from the throngs of attendees.

“I have been classified as a person with attitude, but my most recent motto is that appreciation is my new attitude,” Simbu said. “Doing a film is my job. Talking about it after its release is what the audience should do,” he continued. The event was attended by industry stalwarts like Kamal Haasan and AR Rahman, both of whom Simbu mentioned in his speech as having special roles in his cinematic journey.

The highlight of the evening was when Simbu touched Kamal Haasan’s feet to take blessings from him as the crowd erupted in cheers. A picture of him taking the veteran actor’s blessings has been going viral on the internet.

Gautham Menon, who is known for his urban adventures, will make a significant departure with this movie, which is based on a story by writer Jeyamohan. It’s interesting to note that Gautham was making a different film initially and changed the project midway. When the concept for this current movie first emerged during a conversation he had with the writer, he was working on a movie called Nadhigalil Neeradum Sooriyan.

“With AR Rahman, I had already completed three songs for that movie. I informed him that I would use the same songs with different lyrics for this project because I didn’t want to take up any more of his time. But Rahman provided us with a brand-new collection of compositions for this project,” said Gautham.

Produced by Dr Ishari K Ganesh of Vels Films, Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is scheduled to release on September 15.

