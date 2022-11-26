Simbu Lends His Vocals To 'Peppy' Song For Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu? What We Know

Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu has been making headlines ever since the action drama film went on floors. The upcoming film is touted to be one of the most-anticipated films of 2023. With Varisu all set to hit the theatres on January 12 next year, another interesting update about the film has given the audience a sweet dose of surprise. It has been reported that Tamil superstar Simbu collaborated with music composer Thaman S for a peppy soundtrack for Varisu. After Ranjithame, this will mark the Tamil film’s second single.

Ramesh Bala recently took to Twitter to inform social media users of Simbu’s latest singing feat. His tweet read, “In Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu, Silambarsan TR has sung a peppy song…”

Although the makers of Varisu have not shared any confirmation regarding Simbu being a part of Varisu, an official announcement is expected to be rolled out soon. Since the Ranjithame song has already crossed a stupendous 65 million views on YouTube, fans have a lot of expectations from the film’s second song rendered by Simbu.

In fact, a lot of them have started rejoicing about the yet-to-be-affirmed report. Several fan pages are already on cloud nine, sharing the latest update on social media sites. Check out some of the fan tweets below:

Meanwhile, talking about Simbu, the actor recently wrapped up the shoot for director Krishna’s next action adventure, Pathu Thala. The highly anticipated film also stars Gautham Karthik, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Joe Malloori, and Kalaiyarasan, among others. It is slated to open in cinema halls on December 14 this year.

Coming back to Varisu, the film is directed by Vamshi Paidipally. Rashmika Mandanna will be seen playing the female lead in the Thalapathy Vijay-starrer. R Sarathkumar, Sangeetha, and Prakash Raj will also be seen in crucial roles in the upcoming movie. Currently, the cast and crew of Varisu are busy filming the final leg in Hyderabad. The shooting is reported to conclude by the first week of December. Varisu, premiering on the occasion of Pongal, will have an epic clash with actor Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu.

