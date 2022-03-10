Simbu May Appear in Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's Upcoming Movie

Tamil actor, filmmaker, and musician Silambarasan Thesingu Rajendar aka Simbu may appear in Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth’s upcoming venture. Earlier, rumours have it that Aishwaryaa and Simbu are in a relationship. Even, it was stated that Dhanush and Aishwarya parted ways owing to the alleged involvement of Simbu.

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth is the eldest daughter of Tamil superstar Rajinikanth who made her debut as a film director with 3 that featured Dhanush in the lead role. Aishwaryaa was also selected for the UN Women organisation as India’s goodwill ambassador in 2016

The celebrity couple announced the news of the separation on their respective social media handled in January. Simbu is the son of the director T Rajendar and has been appearing in Tamil films since his childhood. The actor has appeared in popular movies like Oru Vasantha Geetham, Enga Veetu Velan, Oru Thayin Sabhatham as a child artist and made his first protagonist appearance in the movie Kadhal Azhivathillai in 2002.

Advertisement

Simbu also works as a playback singer in the Tamil film industry. He made his debut as a singer with Sonnal Thaan Kaadhala following which he has sung over 90 songs for different composers.

Simbu has also bagged numerous awards for his work in the entertainment industry including the SIIMA Award for Best Male Playback Singer for the song Diamond Girl, SIIMA Award for Stylish Star of South Cinema, ITFA Best Actor Award for Vaanam, Edison Award for Best Actor for the movie Vinnaithaandi Varuvaaya and much more.

The actor also made headlines for his controversial song Beep which had lyrics that troll women. There were widespread protests against the actor following the release of the song and numerous cases were lodged against him by different women organisations.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.