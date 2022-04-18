Simbu Sings for Ram Pothineni's The Warrior. All You Need to Know About Film

Tamil actor Silambarasan TR, popularly known as Simbu, has lent his voice to one of the songs of Telugu actor Ram Pothineni’s upcoming bilingual film The Warrior. Reportedly, the actor has crooned the song titled Bullet, which has been set to tune by Devi Sri Prasad. A source claims that the song is a power-packed number and will be an absolute treat for the fans.

#STR Has Sung A Song In #TheWarriorr Ram Pothineni - Krithi Shetty - Aadhi DSP - Lingusamy Telugu - TamilJuly 14th Release pic.twitter.com/MfADzPz0Z3 — Trendswood (@Trendswoodcom) April 17, 2022

It is known that actor Simbu, who shares a good bond with actor Ram Pothineni, director Lingusamy, and music director Devi Sri Prasad, was approached by them to sing the song. The N Lingusamy directorial is gearing up for a grand worldwide theatrical release on July 14.

In The Warrior, popular actor Aadhi Pinisetty will be seen playing the antagonist, while, the film has Krithi Shetty essaying the character, Whistle Mahalakshmi.

Coming to Ram Pothineni, the actor was last seen in i-Smart Shankar, which was a huge success at the box office.

Advertisement

In addition to Ram and Krithi Shetty, The Warrior also has Akshara Gowda playing an important role. Meanwhile, it also stars Nadhiya, Bharathiraja, Chirag Jani, and Redin Kingsley in pivotal roles.

Speaking of the film’s technical crew, it comprises Sujith Vaassudev to handle cinematography and Navin Nooli to head editing. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the tunes for this upcoming flick.

The new project is bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the banner of Srinivasa Silver Screens, while Pavan Kumar is the presenter. According to the latest reports, the pre-release business of the project stood at Rs. 41 crores. At the Pan India level, the film will hit theatres in Telugu as well as Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.