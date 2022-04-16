Simbu Starrer Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu's Shooting Wrapped Up

The shooting for actor Simbu’s upcoming Tamil movie Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu has been wrapped. The actor informed about the completion of the shooting of the film in a tweet.

“After a lot of hard work & sacrifice! It’s a wrap!!! #VendhuThanindhathuKaadu Thank you @menongautham

@IshariKGanesh @VelsFilmIntl @arrahman & the whole team" Simbu tweeted on April 15.

Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu is directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon.

Ishari K Ganesh has bankrolled the film. The film features Siddhi Idnani in the role of the female lead while Raadhika Sarathkumar, Siddique, Neeraj Madhav and Aangelina Abraham will be seen in supporting roles.

AR Rahman has composed the music for Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu and the film marks his fourth collaboration with Silambarasan and Gautham Menon after Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa which was released in 2010, Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada in 2016 and 2018 action drama Chekka Chivantha Vaanam.

The plot of Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu revolves around a low caste youngster who has come to a big city for his studies. The boy struggles for his identity in a big city.

The first look poster along with the movie title announcement was unveiled on August 6, 2021. The first look poster featured Silambarasan in a rustic avatar. He had reportedly lost 15 kilos to prepare for his role in the film.

Gautham and Simbu had previously collaborated on Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa, Achcham Yenbadhu Madamaiyada and the short film Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn.

Director Ganesh had described Simbu’s role as a character he hasn’t done before. Kayadu Lohar was initially approached to play the leading lady in the film, later, the role went to Siddhi Idnani in January 2022.

The filming of the movie began on August 7 last year in Tiruchendur town of Tamil Nadu. The shooting was halted on August 23, 2021, due to a dispute between the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) and the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI), after several producers complained about Simbu’s failure to fulfill his commitment for several projects he had signed. However, the shooting of the film resumed after a compromise between the two rival sides.The film’s shooting was then deferred multiple times due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Meanwhile, Simbu will also be seen in films like- Maha, Pathu Thal and Corona Kumar.

