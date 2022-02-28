Simbu Starts His Stint as Host of Bigg Boss Ultimate. Know His Salary Per Episode

Actor Silambarasan, fondly known as Simbu, has officially taken the charge of the host of Bigg Boss Ultimate, the first OTT season of Bigg Boss Tamil. He started his hosting journey with Sunday’s episode. He has replaced actor Kamal Haasan, who quit due to his work commitments for a movie. The actor will be paid an amount of Rs 1 crore per episode by the makers of the show, media reports claimed.

Many on social media wondered how much Simbu was being paid to host Bigg Boss Ultimate after makers announced him as the new host of the show. Kamal, who hosted the show for the first five seasons, opted out due to the shooting of his upcoming films Vikram and Indian-2. The makers have now roped in Simbu as a host for the rest of the episodes of Bigg Boss Ultimate.

It is Simbu’s first stint as a host of any reality show. He will be shooting the show on weekends during the elimination of contestants. The makers of Bigg Boss Ultimate have agreed to pay Simbu Rs 1 crore per episode, reports said. He will be hosting 6-7 episodes as the show will complete its run-time in 6-7 weeks. Hence, he will easily earn anywhere between 6-7 crore during the first OTT season of Bigg Boss Ultimate.

As a host, Simbu on Sunday interacted with all the remaining housemates of the show. He also introduced two wild card contestants to the house.

Big Boss Ultimate started with former host Kamal Haasan on January 30 on Disney+Hotstar. The show started with 14 contestants from the previous five seasons of Bigg Boss Tamil.

Apart from the usual hour-long episode, viewers can access the direct 24×7 camera footage of the Bigg Boss Ultimate show which is being aired daily on Disney+Hotstar.

