Simbu's Dolce & Gabbana Jacket in Latest Insta Post Costs a Whopping Rs 1.63 Lakh

Actor Silambarasan TR, popularly known as Simbu, is currently busy with multiple projects in the pipeline. The actor is at the peak of his career with his most recent blockbuster Maanaadu doing wonders.

Simbu is an avid social media user. The actor, in his latest Instagram post, giving major fashion goals, can be seen posing in a black leather jacket by Dolce & Gabbana, the world’s leading fashion company.

In a cool and stylish look, Simbu stepped out wearing the black jacket on a navy-blue t-shirt. Simbu, sporting a thick beard and embracing the new jacket from his wardrobe, looked amazing.

Sharing on Instagram, Simbu wrote, “Walk on with hope in your heart and you’ll never walk alone."

When we looked for the cost of the jacket, the price tag left us in complete astonishment. The jacket costs INR 1,62,885.

Reportedly, the actor is taking a break to enjoy a nice vacation with his friends before he starts shooting for his upcoming project.

Needless to say, Indian celebrities are known for their expensive taste — be it watches, cars, shoes, bags or clothing.

Simbu was last seen in the time loop-based political thriller Maanaadu. The film received a tremendous response at the box office and later on OTT as well.

On the work front, Simbu, earlier in April, wrapped shooting for Gautham Vasudev Menon’s Vendhu Thanidhathu Kaadu.

Soon after coming back from his vacation, Simbu will start filming for Pathu Thala. The film, directed by Obeli N Krishna, is a Tamil remake of the Kannada remake Mufti and also features Gautham Karthik and Priya Bhavani Shankar in the main roles. Music maestro AR Rahman is scoring music for the film.

